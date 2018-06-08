Azerbaijani elected to Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

The election of members of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) was held on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of states parties of the United Nations Commission on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women in New York City on June 7, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on June 8.

Thanks to the promotion campaign conducted by the Foreign Ministry, State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and the Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, the nominee of Azerbaijan, who is the representative of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, gained a vote of 143 states and was elected to the Committee for the years of 2019-2022.

The nominations from 16 states (Azerbaijan, Peru, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, Algeria, Montenegro, Egypt, Georgia, Mauritius, Kingdom of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Bulgaria, Togo, Afghanistan and Burkina Faso) were put forward for 12 vacancies in the Committee.

Although at least two-third of votes - namely 126 states - were required to be elected, Azerbaijan’s candidate won 143 votes, according to the ministry.

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to all the member states that supported the nominee of Azerbaijan, adding that election of the Azerbaijani candidate with a large majority of votes is a sign of high confidence to Azerbaijan by the member states.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women fulfills the implementation of the provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

