"Polonaise" system adopted by Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

12 June 2018 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani army has adopted the 301-m "Polonaise" multiple launch rocket system, which was delivered to Azerbaijan from Belarus, according to the intergovernmental agreement with the Republic of Belarus, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement released on June 12.

On June 11, the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme commander of the Armed forces Ilham Aliyev, during the opening of the n-military unit of the Ministry of Defense, familiarized with the mentioned military equipment.

The maximum firing range of the complex is up to 300 kilometers, the weight of the missile is 780 kilograms, warheads -140 kilograms, and the radius of destruction is 80 meters.

The maximum flight speed of "Polonaise" is 310 meters per second, the time of preparation for shooting is 10 minutes, and the service life is 10 years. Eight missiles can be accommodated in one combat vehicle.

