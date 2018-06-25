Minister: Azerbaijan proved highest level of combat capability of army (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Azerbaijan has proved the highest level of combat capability of its army on the battlefield, Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in a congratulatory message to the army personnel on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani army, Defense Ministry said June 25.

"I congratulate you on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani army,” the minister said. “I wish you success in your honorable service in the name of the Motherland. The announcement of 2018 as the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has had a positive impact on moral and psychological training of servicemen."

Hasanov stressed that as a result of counteroffensive operations of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Agdere, Fizuli, Jabrayil districts in April 2016 and in Nakhchivan in May 2018, Armenian armed forces were withdrawn from some Azerbaijani territories.

"The Azerbaijani citizens have already returned to these lands,” he said. “During the ongoing large-scale tactical exercises, the personnel demonstrate professionalism, high combat capability. People believe in their army.”

"On this memorable day, I revere the memory of our martyrs,” Hasanov said. “I congratulate their parents, families, servicemen who lost their health for the Motherland."

“I am sure the personnel of the Azerbaijani army will further justify the confidence of our people and the state, strengthen military discipline, improve combat and moral-psychological training and will be ready to liberate our lands from occupation,” he said.

“Once again, I wish everyone robust health, long life, family happiness and success in your honorary service," the minister added.

