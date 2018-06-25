Minister: Azerbaijan proved highest level of combat capability of army (UPDATE)

25 June 2018 21:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has proved the highest level of combat capability of its army on the battlefield, Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in a congratulatory message to the army personnel on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani army, Defense Ministry said June 25.

"I congratulate you on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani army,” the minister said. “I wish you success in your honorable service in the name of the Motherland. The announcement of 2018 as the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has had a positive impact on moral and psychological training of servicemen."

Hasanov stressed that as a result of counteroffensive operations of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Agdere, Fizuli, Jabrayil districts in April 2016 and in Nakhchivan in May 2018, Armenian armed forces were withdrawn from some Azerbaijani territories.

"The Azerbaijani citizens have already returned to these lands,” he said. “During the ongoing large-scale tactical exercises, the personnel demonstrate professionalism, high combat capability. People believe in their army.”

"On this memorable day, I revere the memory of our martyrs,” Hasanov said. “I congratulate their parents, families, servicemen who lost their health for the Motherland."

“I am sure the personnel of the Azerbaijani army will further justify the confidence of our people and the state, strengthen military discipline, improve combat and moral-psychological training and will be ready to liberate our lands from occupation,” he said.

“Once again, I wish everyone robust health, long life, family happiness and success in your honorary service," the minister added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russian State Duma speaker proposes joint commission with Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 20:55
Azerbaijani MP: PACE must be careful in statements, decisions
Politics 20:31
Croatia calls on Karabakh conflict sides to refrain from actions hindering peaceful resolution
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:26
Chairman of Russian State Duma visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 19:42
Minister: Azerbaijan proved highest level of combat capability of army
Politics 18:54
Azerbaijan and RSA to sign new agreements - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:20
Baku to host ICG meeting on Afghanistan
Politics 16:48
Etisalat roaming agreement with Karabakh Telecom terminated: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:48
Turkey to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan - presidential administration
Turkey 16:18
Number of phishing attacks up in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:14
Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan presented at PACE
Politics 16:12
President Aliyev receives chairman of Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Politics 15:30
Azerbaijani and South African business circles studying markets - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:20
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 15:11
Azerbaijan's AtaBank offers campaign dedicated to Day of Armed Forces
Society 14:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 18-22
Oil&Gas 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:45
Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35