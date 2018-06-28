Norway’s ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Ambassador of Norway Bard Ivar Svendsen in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message June 28.

According to the message, the reliable partnership between the countries in the energy sector was appreciated during the meeting.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting diplomatic activity. Mammadyarov wished Svendsen success in further diplomatic activity.

Svendsen began to work as ambassador to Azerbaijan in September 2014.

