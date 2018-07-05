Russian Foreign Ministry talks expectations from Azerbaijan's chairmanship in BSEC

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Among the objectives of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) during the period of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in this organization in July-December is the preservation of positive, depoliticized agenda in the work of the organization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said a press conference July 5.

"As far as we know, the calendar of events of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship is being created,” she said. “We hope that it will be aimed at strengthening the subject-matter sectoral interaction among the member-states of the organization."

“We expect the ministerial-level meetings, events of sectoral bodies in the fields of energy, transport, culture, cooperation in emergency situations, fight against organized crime, trade, economic development, tourism, small and medium-sized enterprises to be envisaged," Zakharova said.

“Russia would also welcome the actions aimed at expanding the project-oriented measurement of the organization's activity, further building up its project capacity,” she said.

Azerbaijan took over the chairmanship in BSEC at the 38th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the organization, which was held on June 27 in Armenia.

At the meeting, the country was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev. Azerbaijan will chair BSEC till December 2018.

