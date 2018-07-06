Azerbaijan's Armed Forces wrap up large-scale military drills

6 July 2018 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The large-scale military drills of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have recently wrapped up. Following the drills, a meeting was held under the supervision of Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and with the participation of the ministry’s leadership, commanders and chiefs of staff, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message July 6.

Analyzing the results of the exercises held in accordance with the plan approved by Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, which were conducted at various firing ranges and training points at day and night time, Hasanov noted that the troops have successfully conducted large-scale offensive operations during the night.

The defense minister noted that the operational training of staffs and troops was improved and raised to a new level in the course of the exercises.

The headquarters completely fulfilled all the tasks, he added.

Hasanov, stressing the importance of carrying out these exercises, brought to the attention of the meeting participants the respective tasks assigned by supreme commander-in-chief to the Azerbaijani army.

The large-scale exercises with the involvement of various military branches, special troops and formations of the Azerbaijani army started on July 2.

The exercises involved up to 20,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 200 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 30 units of army and front-line aviation.

During the exercises, the troops fulfilled the tasks on performing various military operations based on the modern experience of conducting combat operations, including delivering reliable rocket, artillery, bomb-assault strikes by high-accuracy systems, and aircraft's and UAVs strikes on an imaginary enemy.

The troops also fulfilled tasks on conducting large-scale offensive operations aimed at the liberation of the occupied territories in the course of the exercises.

