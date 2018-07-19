Sergio Mattarella: Italy can become Azerbaijan’s reliable partner not only in trade

19 July 2018 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Italy can become Azerbaijan’s reliable partner not only in trade, but also in the development of industrialization programs, diversification of the economy and additional potential in the field of hydrocarbons, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said.

He made the remarks July 19 during the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum held in Baku in the Heydar Aliyev Center. The forum was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Diversification is one of the main goals of Azerbaijan, the Italian president said.

In order to support this, Italy can offer its experience, technologies and skills to Azerbaijan, he added.

As can be seen from the projects carried out in recent years by Italian companies, Italy has high legacy in the world in the energy sector, sphere of transportation of energy resources and chemical industry, he noted.

Story still developing

