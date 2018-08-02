Azerbaijan, Afghanistan sign protocol on defense industry co-op (PHOTO)

2 August 2018 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Afghanistan signed a protocol on cooperation in defense industry, Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan said in a message.

The signing took place on August 1 at a meeting in Baku between Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev and members of a delegation headed by Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Afghanistan for CIS Countries Mohammad Shakir Kargar.

During the talks, the sides discussed the directions of cooperation in the defense industry and other issues of mutual interest.

Representatives of the Afghan Embassy in Azerbaijan attended the meeting.

The delegation visited the enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry and watched the production process during the visit.

