Azerbaijan's president expresses condolences to Indonesian counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destructions as a result of a terrible earthquake that hit your country,” President Aliyev said.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Indonesia, and wish those injured the swiftest possible recovery,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news