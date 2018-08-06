Azerbaijan's president expresses condolences to Indonesian counterpart

6 August 2018 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destructions as a result of a terrible earthquake that hit your country,” President Aliyev said.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Indonesia, and wish those injured the swiftest possible recovery,” he added.

