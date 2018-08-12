Heads of State of Caspian littoral states sign Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea in Aktau (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

The Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea has been signed at the 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The Convention was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Heads of the appropriate authorities of the Caspian littoral states signed important documents arising from the Convention.

