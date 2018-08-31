Number of illegal visits to occupied Azerbaijani territories decreases - Foreign ministry

31 August 2018 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

The number of illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan has significantly decreased, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service Hikmat Hajiyev said at a press conference Aug. 31.

Hajiyev said the mentioned visits have decreased after Azerbaijan launched its "undesirable persons" list, and has taken measures related to the issue.

"Serious and sensible people try to abstain from such visits as much as possible and are conscious of their legal, political and moral consequences. However, the Armenian side, seeing a decrease in the number of visits, appeals to absolutely frivolous people, trying to organize their visits and make the world believe that "the number of visits to the occupied territories increases", the head of the press service added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

