‘Azerbaijan-Croatia strategic partnership relations expanding and developing’

9 September 2018 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan is currently pursuing successful foreign policy in the region and on a global scale, member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party, editor-in-chief of the Iki sahil newspaper Vugar Rahimzade told Trend.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visits to foreign countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Azerbaijan, the mutual agreements and documents signed during these meetings testify to this reality,” he said.

“This factor once again shows that Azerbaijan has become an authoritative country in the region, Europe and, on the whole, on a global scale,” he added.

Rahimzade stressed that the successful foreign policy being pursued by the Azerbaijani president serves the national interests of the country and people.

"The EU, as well as the EU member-states, are eager to cooperate with Azerbaijan today,” he added. “This interest is shown in the political, economic, social, cultural and other spheres."

“Today the European countries show great interest in the world-scale Southern Gas Corridor project which is being implemented upon the initiative and with the participation of our country," Rahimzade added.

Azerbaijan and Croatia have international partnership relations today, which are expanding and developing each day.

"It is especially worth emphasizing that the documents signed during the visit will give impetus to the growth of trade turnover between our countries, even broader implementation of investment projects," Rahimzade said.

