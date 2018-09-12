Israeli Defense Minister due in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

A delegation led by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman will arrive in Azerbaijan on an official visit on Sept.13, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Sept. 12.

Meetings of the Israeli delegation in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and other governmental institutions are envisaged to be held during the visit.

During the meetings, aspects of regional security, prospects for development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and other issues of interest will be discussed.

