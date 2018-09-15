Israel, Azerbaijan mull current, future co-op in defense sector

15 September 2018 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Yahya Musayev has met with Minister of Defense of Israel Avigdor Lieberman, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense Industry said in a statement Sept. 15.

The projects of current and future cooperation in the defense sector between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

Satisfaction was expressed that Israel will participate in the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018, which will be held this month in Baku, represented by a national pavilion.

