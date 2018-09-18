Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly-reconstructed highway in Masalli

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Shatiroba-Hishkadara-Miyanku-Kubin-Birinji Samidkhanli-Khallijali-Eminli-Mammadkhanli highway in Masalli district.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the work carried out there.

The length of the highway, which links 22 settlements with a total population of 32,000 people, is 24.7 kilometers. The width of the two-lane road is 6 meters.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

Story still developing

