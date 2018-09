Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) George Tsereteli arrived in Azerbaijan on Sept. 20 to attend a solemn meeting on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Tsereteli was greeted by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova and other officials.

