US keen to continue co-op with Azerbaijan - military attache

20 September 2018 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The 71st anniversary of the US Air Force was celebrated in Baku, the US embassy in Baku said in a message on Sept. 20.

Military attache of the embassy, Colonel Adam Kavlick greeted the guests and spoke about the military cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Air Force also attended the celebration.

The US intends to continue the important cooperation with Azerbaijan in such areas as activities in Afghanistan, combating global terrorism and ensuring regional security, Kavlick said.

