Administration: Signed docs show practical significance of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan

23 November 2018 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

The signed documents show the practical significance of the visit by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan, Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend Nov. 23.

He was commenting on the importance of the meetings held and documents signed during the official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan.

Story still developing

