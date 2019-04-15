Official: Terrorist groups in occupied Azerbaijani lands posing threat to world

15 April 2019 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Creation of terrorist groups in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and sending them to conflict zones poses a threat to the whole world, deputy prime minister, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Combating Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking Ali Hasanov said.

He made the remarks at the 36th International Drug Enforcement Conference, being held in Baku, Trend reports on April 15.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is fighting drug use and drug smuggling at the state level.

Hasanov said that 3 state programs have been successfully implemented in Azerbaijan in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, noting that the fourth program has been prepared and submitted to the Azerbaijani president.

Hasanov added that Azerbaijan has established close cooperation in this field with international organizations.

“Azerbaijan is located in an important geographical area, and one of the main problems is related to attempts to transport drugs through the country’s territory,” he said.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's national air carrier presents new destinations to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh (PHOTO)
Business 10:24
PM: Azerbaijan takes active part in global platforms to contribute to int’l peace
Politics 10:13
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:12
Italy would 50% depend on gas imports through Germany without TAP: managing director
Oil&Gas 10:09
WB talks implementing Agricultural Competitiveness Improvement Project in Azerbaijan
Economy 10:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:18
Latest
Gasoline consumption of Iran`s domestic vehicles too high
Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbekistan airways received 4th Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner
Economy 11:00
GM Uzbekistan to start collecting cars in Russia this summer
Economy 10:59
Azerbaijani gymnasts perform at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Bulgaria
Society 10:39
IMF reveals Turkmen GDP forecast for 2019
Finance 10:34
Azerbaijan's national air carrier presents new destinations to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh (PHOTO)
Business 10:24
Turkmen ambassador presents credentials to French president
Turkmenistan 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 15
Finance 10:18
PM: Azerbaijan takes active part in global platforms to contribute to int’l peace
Politics 10:13