Azerbaijani, Paraguayan FMs exchange congratulatory letters

21 May 2019 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Paraguay Luis Alberto Castiglioni exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

In his letter, Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated his counterpart Luis Alberto Castiglioni on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Paraguay.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted that over the past years, the two countries have successfully laid a solid foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation across many areas, including political dialogue, trade connections and cultural exchanges.

It was also stressed out that Azerbaijan and Paraguay are jointly committed to the strengthening of peace and security based on the norms and principles of international law. In this regards, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his appreciation for Paraguay’s valuable support concerning the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan cemented with the UNSC resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 of 1993.

Mammadyarov underlined that the recent decision of the Government of Azerbaijan to appoint a Honorary Council to Paraguay reflects strong will to give an impetus to bilateral dialogue between the two nations and expressed his confidence that both sides will continue to take joint efforts, on the basis of shared interests and common values, towards the achievement of multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

In his letter, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay Luis Alberto Castiglioni delivered his warmest greetings to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay.

He expressed his loyalty to the dynamic activity that would contribute to the development of bilateral relations within the framework of mutual understanding and cooperation between the two Governments. He also wished the good relations between two countries to be sustainable.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Paraguay were established on April 20, 2004.

