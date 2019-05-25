Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia attempts to turn sport into instrument of politics

25 May 2019 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Head of the Press Service Department of the MFA of Azerbaijan responded to CNN on the UEFA Europe League final game to be held in Baku, Trend reports.

MFA spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva responded to CNN sports correspondent’s question on the non-participation of Arsenal FC midfielder player in the game and position of the Armenian MFA on that regard.

Abdullayeva reminded that the relevant Azerbaijani authorities and Azerbaijan Football Association provided UEFA with full security guarantee for all players and all fans to travel to Baku for UEFA Europe League final game of 29 May 2019 and as MFA spokesperson she repeatedly stated that sports and politics are separate. She emphasized that the statement of Armenia MFA on that regard testifies to attempts of Armenia to turn sport into an instrument of politics due to its internal political problems. She called absurd the racism accusations of Armenia, a mono-ethnic country that has conducted ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, adding that the tolerance and multiculturalism environment in Azerbaijan is well known throughout the world.

MFA spokesperson states that the comment of Armenian MFA is just another attempt to negatively impact the negotiations over the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement or even an effort to use any chance for postponement of substantial talks on the resolution of the conflict.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia may create united electric power ring
Oil&Gas 15:03
Minister: Azerbaijan did everything to protect Mkhitaryan (VIDEO)
Society 14:59
Joy & delight at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:55
Competitions as part of Day 2 of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku continue (PHOTO)
Society 13:49
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerobic dance program
Society 13:17
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Jordan
Politics 13:02
Latest
Group team of Azerbaijan qualify for final of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship
Society 19:15
Finalists of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in mixed pairs named in Baku
Society 18:48
Finalists of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in men's individual program named in Baku
Society 18:33
Iran's exports, imports through Bushehr province disclosed
Economy 18:14
Azerbaijani gymnast: I was anxious during competition, it badly affected my performance
Society 17:20
Finalists of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship among trios named in Baku
Society 16:38
Finalists of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in women's individual program named in Baku
Society 16:25
Ukrainian trainer: 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku organized at very high level
Society 15:48
'Green' energy projects are particularly relevant to Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 15:44