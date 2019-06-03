Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU special representative (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:42)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

They exchanged views on the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in a number of areas, including in transportation, energy and economic ones was hailed, prospects for bilateral relations were discussed at the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news