Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU special representative (UPDATE)

3 June 2019 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:42)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

They exchanged views on the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in a number of areas, including in transportation, energy and economic ones was hailed, prospects for bilateral relations were discussed at the meeting.

