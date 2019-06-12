Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers sign bilateral co-op plan for 2019 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria on June 12 in Azerbaijan's Gabala city, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guests at the meeting, which was held with the participation of delegations of the two countries, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian military cooperation is carried out within regional economic projects, on a bilateral basis, as part of NATO programs and in other areas, and stressed the importance of expanding the scope of this cooperation. Underlining the significant role of friendly relations between the heads of states in the development of relations between the two countries, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized the need to hold such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

Having expressed satisfaction with another visit to Azerbaijan, the Minister of Defense of Georgia noted that this is a good example of the high level of cooperation between the countries.

The parties exchanged views on the military-political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, a Plan of Bilateral Cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2019 was signed.

