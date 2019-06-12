Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers sign bilateral co-op plan for 2019 (PHOTO)

12 June 2019 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria on June 12 in Azerbaijan's Gabala city, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guests at the meeting, which was held with the participation of delegations of the two countries, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian military cooperation is carried out within regional economic projects, on a bilateral basis, as part of NATO programs and in other areas, and stressed the importance of expanding the scope of this cooperation. Underlining the significant role of friendly relations between the heads of states in the development of relations between the two countries, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized the need to hold such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

Having expressed satisfaction with another visit to Azerbaijan, the Minister of Defense of Georgia noted that this is a good example of the high level of cooperation between the countries.

The parties exchanged views on the military-political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, a Plan of Bilateral Cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2019 was signed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers meet in Gabala (PHOTO)
Politics 13:19
Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgian defense ministers underway (PHOTO)
Politics 11:07
Erdogan ratifies defense agreement with Azerbaijan, Georgia
Turkey 10:02
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia in Gabala for meeting
Politics 09:53
Georgian defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 11 June 16:51
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold trilateral meeting
Politics 11 June 10:47
Latest
Bundestag vice president: Germany makes every effort for Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 13:42
Adidas slides as traders say top investor GBL plans to sell part of stake
Other News 13:41
Azerbaijani President receives chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group
Politics 13:30
Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers meet in Gabala (PHOTO)
Politics 13:19
World Customs Organization supports sustainable development in Azerbaijan
Business 13:09
George Tsereteli: Negotiations, establishing dialogue between gov’ts very important
Politics 13:08
Azerbaijani airports’ passenger traffic hit 1.85 million people in first five months
Business 13:04
Azerbaijani confectionery manufacturer to expand product varieties
Economy 12:53
Famous athletes inviting all to Baku for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships (VIDEO)
Society 12:53