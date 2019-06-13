Azerbaijani military pilots prevent enemy's provocation (VIDEO)

13 June 2019 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

In the morning of June 12, the aviation assets of the Air Force of Azerbaijan conducted scheduled training flights on the Fizuli direction of the front, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At this time, the armed forces of Armenia, using the OSA anti-aircraft missile system, made an attempt to shoot down Azerbaijani aviation assets. Two missiles fired from the anti-aircraft missile system did not hit the target and self-destructed in the air.

This became possible due to the skills of the Azerbaijani military pilots and modern devices installed in the aviation assets, and also because of the unsuitability and poor quality of the enemy’s military equipment, as well as the low level of training of the crew responsible for use of this military equipment.

The moment of the direction of the trajectory and not hitting the target of one of the rockets fired by the enemy was captured by an unmanned aerial vehicle that was got in the air to take a video of training flights of the Azerbaijani aircraft.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgian defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 11 June 16:51
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11 June 12:58
Azerbaijani minister attends regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 17:09
Artillerymen of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan army demonstrate high professionalism (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 4 June 12:19
Azerbaijan's defense minister holds official meeting on results of large-scale exercises
Politics 24 May 20:56
Azerbaijan Army’s helicopters fulfil tasks within “Anatolian Phoenix-2019” exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 23 May 14:41
Latest
Azerbaijan passes amendment to law on road traffic
Azerbaijan 14:19
Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency: Entrance to beaches must be free
Society 14:14
New requirements for air carriers in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:07
Iran supreme leader says he has no intention to make or use nuclear weapons
Other News 14:03
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13:57
Uzbekistan changes tax policy for renewable energy manufacturers
Economy 13:54
Ambassador of Turkmenistan talks on joint plans with Azerbaijan in tourism
Economy 13:42
Turkmenistan participates in 108th session of International Labor Conference
Turkmenistan 13:30
German economic outlook muted for second quarter, predicts ministry
Other News 13:30