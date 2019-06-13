Azerbaijani military pilots prevent enemy's provocation (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

In the morning of June 12, the aviation assets of the Air Force of Azerbaijan conducted scheduled training flights on the Fizuli direction of the front, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At this time, the armed forces of Armenia, using the OSA anti-aircraft missile system, made an attempt to shoot down Azerbaijani aviation assets. Two missiles fired from the anti-aircraft missile system did not hit the target and self-destructed in the air.

This became possible due to the skills of the Azerbaijani military pilots and modern devices installed in the aviation assets, and also because of the unsuitability and poor quality of the enemy’s military equipment, as well as the low level of training of the crew responsible for use of this military equipment.

The moment of the direction of the trajectory and not hitting the target of one of the rockets fired by the enemy was captured by an unmanned aerial vehicle that was got in the air to take a video of training flights of the Azerbaijani aircraft.

