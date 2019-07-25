Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi

25 July 2019 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Boyat-Bilayan-Hajilar-Garakhanli road in Aghjabadi district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Under the presidential order, 7.6 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 18:47
Russian coach expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 18:25
Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks
Society 18:11
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand production of new type of sandwich panels
Economy 18:09
EYOF Baku 2019: Only positive impressions from festival - Russian gymnast
Society 17:47
Azerbaijani swimmers competing to grab medals as part of EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 17:41
Latest
National bank of Georgia makes decision in field of monetary policy
Finance 19:04
Total assets of commercial banks in Georgia grоw by 8.5%
Economy 18:59
Turkish Cypriots to send delegation to "ghost town"
World 18:54
Total liabilities of Georgian banks increase
Economy 18:49
Russian company talks measures of online trade development in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 18:47
Russian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 18:47
Russian coach expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 18:25
Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks
Society 18:11
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand production of new type of sandwich panels
Economy 18:09