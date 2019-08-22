Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)

22 August 2019 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

The National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan received information about the discovery of an artillery shell from the "102" call service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Trend reports referring to the agency.

The agency’s special operative mobile group and the Barda District Police Department immediately left for the projectile location in the city of Barda. In order to ensure safety, the area was cordoned off by police. The agency’s specialists and employees of the Barda District Police Department then conducted a detailed inspection of the area, where work on the dismantling of buildings is being carried out. As a result, a 37-mm artillery shell (OR-167N) was found, which was delivered to the agency headquarters for disposal.

Further inspection of an area of ​​200 square meters around the shell revealed no other dangerous objects or devices.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
  • Artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
Related news
Azerbaijan’s NDC registers almost 8B transactions in primary market
Finance 16:41
Azerbaijani company issues stamps on anniversary of State Border Service (PHOTO)
Society 16:36
Work on support for self-employment of disabled people presented in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 16:05
Anglo Asian Mining discussing sale of shares to Azerbaijan
Economy 15:31
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold to direct over 10M manats for exploration drilling
Economy 15:28
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan company to supply dried fruits, wine to European market
Economy 15:15
Latest
UK retail sales collapse at fastest pace since 2008
Other News 16:53
Azfen JV repairing Georgian part of Baku-Supsa oil pipeline
Oil&Gas 16:44
Kazakhstan’s National Company's oil production down, sale up
Oil&Gas 16:42
Azerbaijan’s NDC registers almost 8B transactions in primary market
Finance 16:41
Azerbaijani company issues stamps on anniversary of State Border Service (PHOTO)
Society 16:36
Electric car sharing service to appear in Batumi, Georgia
Economy 16:31
Volkswagen CEO interested in Tesla stake
Other News 16:23
SOCAR to conduct 2D seismic survey in shallow waters around Absheron Peninsula
Oil&Gas 16:18
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of construction materials
Tenders 16:17