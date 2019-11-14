Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by president of World Ethnosport Confederation (PHOTO)

14 November 2019 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to President Aliyev. He said he is happy that a delegation led by him attends the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders.

Pointing to the significance of the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders, the president underlined that Turkey’s participation in the event with a large delegation is of vital importance. President Aliyev recalled with pleasure his meeting with President Erdogan as part of the next Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) recently held in Baku.

The sides expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue developing successfully in all areas.

President Aliyev thanked for President Erdogan`s greetings, and asked Bilal Erdogan to extend his greetings to the Turkish president.

