Columbia supports Azerbaijan’s position on settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)

14 November 2019 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation led by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Senate of Colombia, Jose Luis Perez, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between the two countries and underlined the existing wide potential for further cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture, tourism, education, sports and other spheres.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the importance of the visit of the Columbian Senate official to Azerbaijan.

Jose Luis Perez said that they always stand with friendly Azerbaijani people and will do all their best to advance the friendship between the two countries. Touching upon the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Columbia, the Chairman expressed his hope that this momentous event will give impetus to further development of cooperation between the two countries.

Focusing on the prospects of traditional cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations, the parties also stressed that they would remain committed to coordinating efforts in this direction.

Jose Luis Perez underlined that Columbia supported Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and mentioned that in 2018, the Foreign Affairs Commission of Colombia adopted a resolution on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict regarding the illegal occupation of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the Khojaly genocide.

Elmar Mammadyarov thanked the Parliament of Columbia for its consistent support of Azerbaijan's fair position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on norms and principles of international law, especially the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

At the meeting, the importance of expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations was also noted and an exchange on strengthening the role of Parliamentary Friendship Groups took place.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Columbia supports Azerbaijan’s position on settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
  • Columbia supports Azerbaijan’s position on settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
  • Columbia supports Azerbaijan’s position on settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
  • Columbia supports Azerbaijan’s position on settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
  • Columbia supports Azerbaijan’s position on settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
  • Columbia supports Azerbaijan’s position on settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
Related news
Azerbaijani FM: Armenian leadership’s baseless statements aimed at further escalation of situation in region
Politics 20:10
Applying tax incentives for startups offered in Azerbaijan
Economy 20:03
Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance implementing project for standardization of laboratories (PHOTO)
Finance 19:59
Azerbaijani company to introduce latest technologies in bread production
Business 19:38
Azerbaijani expert forecasts oil prices by end of 2019
Economy 19:34
Industrial production grows in Azerbaijan
Business 19:16
Latest
National guidelines to produce high-quality honey presented in Georgia
Business 20:18
Azerbaijani FM: Armenian leadership’s baseless statements aimed at further escalation of situation in region
Politics 20:10
Applying tax incentives for startups offered in Azerbaijan
Economy 20:03
Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance implementing project for standardization of laboratories (PHOTO)
Finance 19:59
Over 1M commercial flights carried out in Turkey in 10 months
Turkey 19:49
Iranian Ministry of Petroleum to build 2 plants in Kermanshah province
Oil&Gas 19:46
Uzbekistan sets new single customs payment rate
Business 19:42
Azerbaijani company to introduce latest technologies in bread production
Business 19:38
Profit of Georgia Healthcare Group increases
Finance 19:36