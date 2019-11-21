EBRD to host first ever Eastern Partnership Investment Summit

21 November 2019 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The first ever EBRD Eastern Partnership (EaP) Investment Summit will take place at the Bank’s Headquarters in London on 22 November 2019, Trend reports citing EBRD.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership Initiative. Over the past decade, the Bank has developed much closer ties with each of the six EaP countries.

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in the Eastern Partnership region and is committed to supporting the development of the private sector and improving the investment climate. Since the start of the Bank’s operations, the EBRD has invested in excess of 26 billion euros in more than 1,200 projects in all six countries of the region.

This one-day summit at EBRD’s London’s Headquarters will bring together the Heads of State and/or Government, high-level EU and EIB representatives, international investors and entrepreneurs to network and identify new business opportunities in the six countries of the Eastern Partnership region.

Panel sessions will focus on the countries’ investment climate, investment trends and opportunities, highlight the EBRD’s activities and impact, outline the EU and EIB views on the region, and feature discussion by investors on a wide range of issues in various sectors of the economy.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a joint policy initiative which aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbours: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Works on track to commence drilling at Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani MPs suppress Armenian provocation at BSEC meeting
Politics 20 November 22:03
Expert talks compulsory personal accident insurance in Azerbaijan
Finance 20 November 20:58
Azerbaijani State Seed Fund’s new plants increasing production capacity
Business 20 November 20:55
Russia, Azerbaijan to exchange tax-related information
Finance 20 November 20:18
Azerbaijan’s BTB Bank expands number of board members
Finance 20 November 19:43
Latest
Turkmenistan, Norway interested in economic co-op
Business 11:43
Graduates of Baku Higher Oil School successfully represent Azerbaijan in global competition held in US
Society 11:39
First two skyscrapers to be built in Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley
Business 11:34
Azerbaijan Airlines reaches key agreements at Dubai Air Show 2019 (PHOTO)
Business 11:22
Works on track to commence drilling at Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula
Oil&Gas 11:22
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 21
Business 11:14
Uzbekistan exports over 1 million tons of fruits, vegetables
Business 11:13
Former Chief of Turkish General Staff dies
Turkey 11:08
New Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan appointed
Turkmenistan 10:59