EBRD to host first ever Eastern Partnership Investment Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The first ever EBRD Eastern Partnership (EaP) Investment Summit will take place at the Bank’s Headquarters in London on 22 November 2019, Trend reports citing EBRD.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership Initiative. Over the past decade, the Bank has developed much closer ties with each of the six EaP countries.

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in the Eastern Partnership region and is committed to supporting the development of the private sector and improving the investment climate. Since the start of the Bank’s operations, the EBRD has invested in excess of 26 billion euros in more than 1,200 projects in all six countries of the region.

This one-day summit at EBRD’s London’s Headquarters will bring together the Heads of State and/or Government, high-level EU and EIB representatives, international investors and entrepreneurs to network and identify new business opportunities in the six countries of the Eastern Partnership region.

Panel sessions will focus on the countries’ investment climate, investment trends and opportunities, highlight the EBRD’s activities and impact, outline the EU and EIB views on the region, and feature discussion by investors on a wide range of issues in various sectors of the economy.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a joint policy initiative which aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbours: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.

