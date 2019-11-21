First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Chairman of Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is on an official visit to Russia, has met with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

First Vice-President Mehriuban Aliyeva arrived at the Reception House of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Chairman of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev met Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

A meeting between First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev then was held.

