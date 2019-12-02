Date, place of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs revealed

2 December 2019 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will meet Dec. 4 in Bratislava city, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Dec. 2.

The meeting between Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is envisaged under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs within the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council, the report said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

