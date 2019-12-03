Azerbaijani president sends enquiry to Constitutional Court regarding dissolution of Parliament

3 December 2019 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

On December 2, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent an enquiry to the Constitutional Court regarding the conformity of the issue of dissolution of the parliament indicated in the appeal of the Milli Majlis (parliament) “On calling early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan” with the Constitution.

The enquiry says:

“The Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, by a majority of the votes of its members, has adopted the Resolution “On the appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the calling of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. The aforementioned Resolution contains a request to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the dissolution of the Milli Majlis and calling for early elections on the basis of Article 98.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Resolution notes that the absolute majority of members of the Milli Majlis has developed a position on the impossibility of carrying out parliamentary activities, as a result of which further activities of the parliament have become impossible. In this context, on the basis of the Resolution on the exercise of the powers of the Milli Majlis provided for in Articles 94 and 95 of the Constitution, and in order to ensure the preservation of popular trust at a high level, the Milli Majlis must be dissolved and early parliamentary elections must be held.

Before making a final decision on the Resolution of the Milli Majlis, the need has emerged for examining the position of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the conformity of the dissolution of the Milli Majlis under the current circumstances with Article 98.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Guided by Paragraph 1 of Item 3 of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby request that you decide on whether or not the dissolution by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan of the Milli Majlis under the current circumstances based on the Resolution of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the calling of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan” is in compliance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

