Demarcation of Azerbaijan-Russia border may be completed within 2-3 years

Baku expects to complete the demarcation process of Azerbaijan-Russia state border within the next 2-3 years, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 9.

The minister noted that the issues of border demarcation continue successfully with the Russian side.

“In November, there was a meeting in Moscow, and new plans were identified,” Khalafov said. “We can say that 30-40 percent of the work has been done in this direction over the past 2-3 years.”

The deputy minister noted that as part of this work, the Azerbaijani and Russian sides have complete mutual understanding.

The last meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian demarcation commission took place on Nov. 27-29 in Moscow, at which the parties approved a work plan for 2020.

