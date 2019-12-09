Demarcation of Azerbaijan-Russia border may be completed within 2-3 years

9 December 2019 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Baku expects to complete the demarcation process of Azerbaijan-Russia state border within the next 2-3 years, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 9.

The minister noted that the issues of border demarcation continue successfully with the Russian side.

“In November, there was a meeting in Moscow, and new plans were identified,” Khalafov said. “We can say that 30-40 percent of the work has been done in this direction over the past 2-3 years.”

The deputy minister noted that as part of this work, the Azerbaijani and Russian sides have complete mutual understanding.

The last meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian demarcation commission took place on Nov. 27-29 in Moscow, at which the parties approved a work plan for 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Baku must prove to world that its worthy of 'creative city' title
Politics 11:25
Azerbaijani MPs to attend meetings of PACE Bureau, committees
Politics 11:21
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Azerbaijan increases
Turkey 11:15
Turkey, Azerbaijan to cooperate in e-commerce
ICT 11:06
Major metal processing plant in Azerbaijan to launch new production line
Business 10:59
Fitch notes Azerbaijan’s stable development
Finance 10:14
Latest
China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with U.S. as soon as possible
China 11:30
Only two Georgian banks positively complete trading on London Stock Exchange
Finance 11:29
Egypt issues patent for cotton technology developed by Uzbekistan
Business 11:29
Zenith Energy refuses from acquiring Norwegian oil & gas company
Oil&Gas 11:27
Turkey’s trade with Syria down
Europe 11:26
Turkey-Tajikistan trade turnover down in October 2019
Turkey 11:25
Minister: Baku must prove to world that its worthy of 'creative city' title
Politics 11:25
Turkey-US trade turnover up by over $105M in October 2019
Turkey 11:21
Azerbaijani MPs to attend meetings of PACE Bureau, committees
Politics 11:21