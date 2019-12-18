Azerbaijan completing preparations for municipal elections

18 December 2019 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In connection with the municipal elections scheduled for Dec. 23 in Azerbaijan, distribution of devices reading information from chips to the district election commissions will be completed within three days, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Dec. 18.

Gasimov noted that devices for reading information from chips and software for them will be distributed to all district election commissions.

“After that, district election commissions will distribute these devices to polling stations,” Gasimov added. “All test work with the devices has already been done. Before the municipal elections, all polling stations will be provided with such devices.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Board members of New Azerbaijan Party's primary organization elected
Politics 10:38
Armenian Armed Forces shell border posts, civilians' houses in Azerbaijani Gazakh district
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey brings significant results in positioning of region
Georgia 09:42
Baku Textile Factory to ink contract for export of textile products to Europe
Finance 09:31
9th General Assembly of TURKPA to kick off in Baku
Politics 09:28
Azerbaijan’s budget becoming less dependent on oil
Finance 09:12
Latest
Board members of New Azerbaijan Party's primary organization elected
Politics 10:38
Iranian currency rates for Dec.18
Finance 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 18
Finance 10:34
Iran to put up oil & gas condensate for sale in new format
Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 17
Oil&Gas 10:15
Bank of Georgia signs loan agreement with Dutch entrepreneurial development bank
Finance 10:14
Epsilon develops gas transmission system in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region
Oil&Gas 10:08
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18
Finance 10:08
Armenian Armed Forces shell border posts, civilians' houses in Azerbaijani Gazakh district
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03