Azerbaijani president attends opening of “Mushfig”,“Zabrat” substations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The newly renovated 220/110/10 kV “Mushfig” and the 110/35/10 kV “Zabrat” substations of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company have been launched in Badamdar settlement, Sabayil district, Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the renovation work.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Mushfig” substation.

The head of state was also informed of the renovation measures taken at the 110/35/10 kV “Zabrat” substation, the capacity of which had reached 160 megavolt-ampere.

From “Mushfig” substation, President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Zabrat” substation via SCADA Dispatcher Management System.

