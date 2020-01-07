Azerbaijan's CEC: MP candidates must themselves provide information on property

7 January 2020 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission is doing its best to resolve all issues in favor of candidates in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting Jan. 7, Trend reports.

At the same time, there are such issues in connection with which the candidate himself or herself bears the responsibility, Panahov noted.

“Azerbaijani citizens who have put forward their MP candidacies should provide information about their property,” the chairman added. “This is requirement of the Electoral Code. District election commissions aren’t obliged to remind the candidates about this. Those who have put forward their MP candidacies must individually provide information about their property.”

