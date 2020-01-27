Azerbaijan discloses number of candidates claiming for one seat in parliament

27 January 2020 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some 1,374 registered MP candidates continue to struggle to participate in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 9, Trend reports with reference to Central Election Commission (CEC) on Jan. 27.

As reported, 263 people withdrew their candidacy.

In total, 2,431 people applied for participation in the parliamentary elections, some of whom withdrew their candidacy at certain stages of the election process.

According to CEC, 248 candidates are members of 19 political parties.

Some 11 people are applying for one seat in the parliament, said the commission.

