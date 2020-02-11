Azerbaijani president attends opening of Dubandi power sub-station (PHOTO)

Details added (first version posted at 11:27 on Feb10).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of 110/35/6 kV Dubandi substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC after major overhaul in Pirallahi district, Baku.

Head of AzerEnergy OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done here.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation and met with employees of the substation.