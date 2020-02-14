Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from oncological diseases (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with children suffering from oncological diseases at the Children`s Clinic of the National Oncology Center.
Leyla Aliyeva was informed of the treatment of children.
Children were presented with gifts.
