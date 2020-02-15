Panahov: Precinct election commissions that committed serious violations to be dissolved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Precinct election commissions that have committed serious violations during the recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be dissolved, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Feb. 15.

Panahov thanked those who posted information on these violations in social networks.

“Those who made public the violations that occurred on the ground are our assistants,” the CEC chairman added. “I would like to thank them. Everyone who was involved in these violations will be punished. Intervention in the voting process at the polling stations is inadmissible. We aren’t entitled to stop voting even for a second. At the same time, some people are trying to abuse their powers.”

Panahov again appealed to citizens with a request to present the materials that they have.

Parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.