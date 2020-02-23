President Ilham Aliyev completed state visit to Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his state visit to the Italian Republic.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Rome Fiumicino International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Undersecretary to the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Turco and other officials.