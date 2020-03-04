President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated lime factory in Gazakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of lime factory in Gazakh district.

The Azerlime lime factory belongs to the Matanat A company.

Head of Matanat A company Elkhan Bashirov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of the ongoing and promising projects of the company.

The head of state launched the Azerlime lime factory.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the products manufactured at the Azerlime lime factory.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with a group of district's general public and the factory staff.

Executive director of the Azerlime lime factory Fuad Bashirov then made a speech.