President Ilham Aliyev visited Aghstafa branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Aghstafa branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.
Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the enterprise.
