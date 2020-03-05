State Migration Service: Number of incoming foreigners in Azerbaijan up by 11% (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The number of foreigners who visited Azerbaijan in 2019-2020 has increased by 11 percent, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said.

Huseynov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference, Trend reports on March 5.

“2019-2020 were dynamic for the Azerbaijani migration sphere,” head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service added.

“There was an increase in the number of foreigners who arrived in the country,” Huseynov said. “Over the past two months of this year, the number of migrants who arrived in the country increased by 17 percent compared to the same period of last year.”

“The number of those who applied for a temporary residence permit increased by 29 percent, those who applied for a permanent residence permit - by 13 percent, those who applied for work permit - by 16 percent, those who applied for establishing citizenship - by 23 percent, readmission - by 52 percent, while the number of foreigners applying for refugee status decreased by 3.4 percent,” head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service said.

“The number of foreigners residing in the country increased by 12 percent in 2019 compared to 2018,” Huseynov added.

“The number of people having a temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan also increased by 10 percent, but the number of people who received a permanent residence permit decreased by 37 percent," head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service said.