Azerbaijan’s MFA: Occupying Armenia bears full responsibility for border crime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Armed Forces of Armenia flagrantly violated the ceasefire on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on March 5, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, Trend reports.

As a result of sniper fire in the direction of the Gushchu Airim village of the Gazakh district, Border Guard Orkhan Pashazade was killed.

This bloody incident is deliberately provocative and the occupying Armenia is fully responsible for this crime, said in statement.

“Killing of our soldier, defending the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, clearly shows that the calls for a peaceful settlement of Armenia - are nothing more than lies and hypocrisy. Such criminal and destructive activities of the military-political leadership of Armenia directly impede the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations and the efforts of the international community represented by the OSCE Minsk Group,” the ministry’s press service stated.