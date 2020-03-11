Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The Turkmen President also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.