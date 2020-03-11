President Ilham Aliyev hosted official reception in honor of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
An official reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
