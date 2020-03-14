President Ilham Aliyev: Work is underway to create new fifth column in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

Trend:

Work is underway to create a new fifth column in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing the first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation on March 10, Trend reports.

“It is no secret that the public and political situation in Azerbaijan is currently very stable. There is not a single factor in our country that can pose a threat to public and political stability. This is why the anti-Azerbaijani forces are trying to create these factors outside our country. They no longer rely on the group that calls itself the opposition here and supposedly continues to operate in an absolutely shameful position. And there is no more confidence for them. So work is underway to create a new fifth column because the current fifth column does not justify the confidence of its owners,” said the head of state.

They could not carry out a coup in Azerbaijan, perform a “revolution" or win popular support, and simply appropriated the money given to them on a regular basis and thus left their patrons high and dry, he noted.

“Therefore, a new fifth column is being sought. In this regard, I want to strictly warn all political forces: this is a path of betrayal. Whoever follows this path will commit treason against the people and state. Therefore, all our internal problems should be resolved within Azerbaijan. We should not export our domestic problems or political discord. First of all, it is absolutely pointless because there is no force in the world today that can impose any solution on us or dictate anything to us. There is no such force out there and as long as I am president, there won’t be any. Therefore, it is absolutely pointless. Attempts to exert pressure on Azerbaijan or threaten us with sanctions are all completely meaningless. This is a crime against the state, not against the government, and let no-one forget that,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“In recent years, we have faced different forms of pressure, different campaigns, but we never turned away from our path,” he added.

“The calm of our country and people, security, stability, the well-being of our people and the independent policy are above everything else for us. We cooperate with international organizations, are a member of some organizations, we entered them of our own accord and can of our own accord as well – if something doesn’t suit us in these organizations at some point or if prejudice against us reaches an extent too high for us to tolerate. Therefore, I believe that representatives of all political bodies should be very careful in this area,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“As for the young generation, let me say again that it is patriotic in our country, it is attached to the motherland and national roots,” said the head of state.

“And it should be the case. I have repeatedly said this, but I want to say it again – our young people should be raised in the national spirit. At the same time, additional measures should be taken to train our young people morally and physically. I believe that the Milli Majlis and its respective committees will do this and put forward specific proposals,” added President Ilham Aliyev.