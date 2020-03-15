Operational Headquarters: Some flights from Baku abroad canceled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

Some flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) closed joint-stock company (CJSC) and foreign air carriers have been temporarily suspended to support measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The suspended flights are as follows:

From March 16, Baku-Tashkent-Baku by AZAL and Uzbekistan Airlines;

From March 16, Baku-Lviv-Baku by AZAL;

From March 16, Baku-Dubai-Baku by AZAL;

From March 17, Baku-Kazan-Baku, Baku-Minvod-Baku, Baku-Ufa-Baku by AZAL;

From March 24, Baku-New York-Baku by AZAL;

From March 17, Baku-Doha-Baku by Qatar Airlines;

From March 17, Abu Dhabi-Baku-Abu Dhabi, Dubai-Baku-Dubai, Sharjah-Baku-Sharjah by Air Arabia, Ethiad and Fly Dubai;

From March 17, Novosibirsk-Baku-Novosibirsk via S7 Airlines;

From March 17, Yekaterinburg-Baku-Yekaterinburg by Ural Airlines;

From March 17, Surgut-Baku-Surgut by Utair;

From March 18, Krasnoyarsk-Baku-Krasnoyarsk by IrAero.