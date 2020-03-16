Hotline for compatriots open in Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus has appealed to Azerbaijani citizens living in Belarus or temporarily staying in this country, due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus pandemic (COVlD-19), Trend reports referring to the embassy.

According to the embassy’s information, in order to reduce the risk of infection among consular officers, and people coming to the reception, non-urgent consular operations have been postponed.

To provide a prompt response to the appeals of Azerbaijani citizens living, studying and traveling in Belarus, a hotline (+375296875440) was created at the embassy.

The embassy asks compatriots and citizens of Azerbaijan to closely monitor relevant information and recommendations of the state bodies of Belarus, carefully observe hygiene and sanitation rules, restrict the use of public transport, avoid visiting crowded places, and urgently need to be examined in case of any suspicions or symptoms due to the COVID-19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 6,500. Over 169,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 77,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.